Beyonce Performs “Countdown” At Roseland Ballroom

Beyonce performed “Countdown” at Rosaland Ballroom in New York City last night. Bey’s “4 Intimate Nights with Beyoncé” sold out in 22 seconds and its no wonder because she puts on an amazing show. Before performing new songs from her “4” album Beyonce went into the many hits from her Destiny’s Child days and past solo albums.

Check out the footage below.

If you would like to check out more footage CLICK HERE.

Recent Post:

Beyonce Covers Harper’s Bazaar [PHOTOS]

Beyonce & Kelly Rowland On Set Of “Party” Music Video [PHOTOS]

Kelly Rowland “Here I Am” Vs. Beyonce “4″

﻿