Toccara: “The Dates Are Getting Steamier!”

Supermodel, television personality, and all around fabulous female Tocarra checked in with Dyana Williams and Derrick Sampson to talk about her sexy new reality show, The Ultimate Merger. The curvy diva has already eliminated four of the fourteen men who started out so the competition is heating up.

“Things on the dates are getting hotter and steamier,” Toccara confesses. We’re not sure how much steamier it can get since Toccara performed a strip tease on the first episode! Nevertheless, we hope things don’t get too out of hand. “It was really exciting at first but as it progressed some things were out of my control. But overall it was good.”

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE FULL AUDIO! Check out “The Ultimate Merger” Thursday nights on TV One!

