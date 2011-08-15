Dave Chappelle Talks About Getting Booed Off Stage

In his first sit-down interview in five years, comedian and actor Dave Chappelle cleared the air about some recent mishaps on stage. Back in July, Dave had to apologize to the Seminole Indian Tribe for blowing a performance at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida; Dave got booed off staged for giving fans “the silent treatment.”

The former Chappelle’s Show host sat down with The Bay area’s Wild 94.9 to give his side of the story.

