Jay-Z & Kanye West’s “Watch The Throne” Breaks iTunes Sales Record

Jay-Z and Kanye West’s Watch The Throne collaborative album released exclusively to itunes last week Monday August 8. According to several reports, the album has broken a itunes sales record.

Jay-Z and Kanye beat out Coldplay for the best first week sales on itunes. Watch The Throne moved 290,000 copies breaking Coldplay’s previous record with their 2008 Viva La Vida album, which sold 155,000 copies. Jay and Kanye can really go on that joyride in the maybach stunt car for real now.

