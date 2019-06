New music from Melanie Fiona “4 A.M.” off her sophomore album The MF Life expected to hit stores October 25. Melanie sings over Rico Love and Earl & E produced track about waking up at 4 in the morning discovering her man still has not arrived home.

Check out the audio below.

Recent Post:

Melanie Fiona Covers Amy Winehouse’s “Wake Up Alone” [VIDEO]

Melanie Fiona Talks About “The MF Life” [VIDEO]