Tyrese ft. Tyga & R-Kelly “I Gotta Chick”

Tyrese releases the music video for “I Gotta Chick” featuring Tyga and R Kelly. After the behind the scenes video surfaced online, controversy about not having women of color in the video hit the blogs. Mz Berry who stars in the music video came to Tyrese’s defense, on our sister site Hellobeautiful. Tyrese new album Open Invitation hits stores November 1.

Check out the video below.

