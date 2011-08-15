Kandi Burruss Preps Sex Toy Line

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burress is getting ready to debut her very own sex toy line. It’s no secret that Kandi is very free when it comes to sex. On her after dark internet show “Kandi Coated Nights” she speaks about sex pretty often.

We all have seen her speak on sex topics with her mom on Atlanta Housewives as well. Kandi is throwing an all female invite only launch party for the sex toy line in New York City tomorrow. Bravo’s camera crew will be on deck.

