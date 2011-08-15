Nicki Minaj Dumps Scaff Beezy

Word on the street is, Nicki Minaj dumped Scaff Beezy. Rumors of the two being together has circulated on the blogs for a while now. Nicki and SB never confirmed that they were in a relationship but after the incident where SB allegedly hit Nicki in the lip the rumor just might be true.

According to MTO, Nicki has dumped SB and fired him from being her hype man. Last Friday Nicki had her security guards tell SB that his services was no longer needed and to leave the premises. The problem is, Safaree is living in Nicki’s L.A. condo and refuse to leave.

