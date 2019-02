Beyonce will be taking the stage at the 2011 VMA’s for a grand performance! 2011 VMA performers include Adele, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Lady Gaga, Young the Giant, Bruno Mars, Pitbull and Ne-Yo. Nicki Minaj will also be debuting a preview of “Fly” featuring girl pal Rihanna. Tune in this Sunday, 8pm on MTV and on TUD for extensive coverage!

