Hip-Hop And R&B Album Release Dates

Here’s a look at when the hip-hop and R&B albums from your favorite artists will be available. Click on the album titles to see the tracklists!

Available Now Amy Winehouse Lioness: Hidden Treasures

Available Now Carl Thomas Conquer

Available Now Mariah Carey The Profile

Available Now Mateo Love & Stadiums

Available Now Robin Thicke Love After War

Available Now The Roots undun

Available Now T-Pain rEVOLVEr

12.13.11 Anthony Hamilton Back To Love

12.13.11 Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa Mac & Devin Go To High School

12.20.11 Alexander O’Neal My Gift To You

12.20.11 Common Dreamer The Believer

12.20.11 Odd Future Purple Naked Ladies digital release

12.20.11 YMCMB YMCMB

12.20.11 Young Jeezy TM103

01.17.12 Odd Future Purple Naked Ladies physical release

01.30.11 Kid Cudi WZRD

01.31.11 Maino Day After Tomorrow

02.07.12 Mario Restoration

02.07.12 Melanie Fiona The MF Life

02.14.12 Nicki Minaj Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded

02.21.12 Monica New Life

02.28.12 Estelle All Of Me

02.28.12 Robert Glasper Experiment Black Radio

March 2012 Curren$y The Stoned Immaculate

May 2012 Tyler, The Creator Wolf

2012 Big K.R.I.T. Live From The Underground

2012 Rick Ross God Forgives I Don’t

TBD Akon Stadium

TBD Asher Roth Is This Too Orange?

TBD Birdman Bigger Than Life

TBD Bow Wow Underrated

TBD Jay Sean Freeze Time

TBD Lil Twist Don’t Get It Twisted

TBD Plies Purple Heart

TBD Ray J Radiation 2

TBD Tyga Careless World: Rise of the Last King