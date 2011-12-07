Hip-Hop And R&B Album Release Dates

Here’s a look at when the hip-hop and R&B albums from your favorite artists will be available. Click on the album titles to see the tracklists!
Available Now Amy Winehouse Lioness: Hidden Treasures
Available Now Carl Thomas Conquer
Available Now Mariah Carey The Profile
Available Now Mateo Love & Stadiums
Available Now Robin Thicke Love After War
Available Now The Roots undun
Available Now T-Pain rEVOLVEr
12.13.11 Anthony Hamilton Back To Love
12.13.11 Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa Mac & Devin Go To High School
12.20.11 Alexander O’Neal My Gift To You
12.20.11 Common Dreamer The Believer
12.20.11 Odd Future Purple Naked Ladies digital release
12.20.11 YMCMB YMCMB
12.20.11 Young Jeezy TM103
01.17.12 Odd Future Purple Naked Ladies physical release
01.30.11 Kid Cudi WZRD
01.31.11 Maino Day After Tomorrow
02.07.12 Mario Restoration
02.07.12 Melanie Fiona The MF Life
02.14.12 Nicki Minaj Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded
02.21.12 Monica New Life
02.28.12 Estelle All Of Me
02.28.12 Robert Glasper Experiment Black Radio
March 2012 Curren$y The Stoned Immaculate
May 2012 Tyler, The Creator Wolf
2012 Big K.R.I.T. Live From The Underground
2012 Rick Ross God Forgives I Don’t
TBD Akon Stadium
TBD Asher Roth Is This Too Orange?
TBD Birdman Bigger Than Life
TBD Bow Wow Underrated
TBD Jay Sean Freeze Time
TBD Lil Twist Don’t Get It Twisted
TBD Plies Purple Heart
TBD Ray J Radiation 2
TBD Tyga Careless World: Rise of the Last King