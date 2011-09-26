Beyonce Headed Back To The Studio

Beyonce may be pregnant, but that’s not stopping her from going back to the studio to record the soundtrack for her next film “A Star is Born.” She will star in this Clint Eastwood-directed remake that will begin filming next year after her baby is born. It has not yet been determined which male lead will play opposite Bey.

