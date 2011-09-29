Lil Wayne & Karrine “Superhead” Steffans Getting Married?

Lil Wayne has openly admitted to loving Karrine “Superhead” Steffans and having a relationship with her in the past but now they’re allegedly getting married?! Karrine posted on her Facebook account which so oddly has her last name as McCrary “Looks like I’ll be getting married w/in a week.” A week before that she posted pictures of some items that Wayne had allegedly left at her house including slippers, sunglasses, what appears to be underwear and some lighters.

