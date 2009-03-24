Do You Want This Guy To Fight Chris Brown?!

After knocking out his opponent Gabe Lemley Saturday night, mixed martial artist Din Thomas turned his attention toward another alleged brawler.

oon after his hand was raised in victory, Thomas, who also sports an arrest record, grabbed the microphone and told the crowd that he wouldn’t mind taking on Chris Brown, who is accused of beating pop star Rihanna.

“It’s not cool to put your hands on a woman. So Rihanna, if you want someone to kick his a**, holler at me,” said Thomas.

The veteran of nine UFC fights dismantled Lemley with a combo of punches and a brutal right knee. The fight was stopped at 3:14 of the first round.

SOURCE: EURWeb

Check out these related stories:

Chrihanna Are Not Working Together

Roseanne To Oprah: “I Want Rihanna To Live”

Is Rihanna Even Listening To Oprah?

Also On The Urban Daily: