T-Pain Sued For Cancelling Concert



Last month, R&B sensation T-Pain cancelled a show in Guyana due to death threats prior to his arrival in the South American country. Now, promoters of that failed February 23rd performance are suing the Tallahassee crooner.

According to The Miami Herald, Hits And Jams Entertainment have filed a lawsuit against T-Pain over the incentives from the scheduled event. Based out of Georgetown, Hits And Jams allege that the contract, along with a $75,000 advanced payment, included more than 10 airline tickets, booking a four-star hotel, and 24-hour room service.

