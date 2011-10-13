Nas Ft. Rick Ross “Tower Heist”

Nas teamed up with Ross to bring us a single from the soundtrack to the crime comedy Tower Heist co-starring Ben Stiller and Eddie Murphy.

Maybach Music is out to annihilate the competition! With a roster including Wale, Meek Mill and “Boss” Rick Ross taking over the game shouldn’t be too hard.Ross’ album God Forgives.I Don’t which has already shown us a promising array of music with the first two singles will be in stores soon.

This Salaam Remi production featuring ‘”The Biggest Boss” goes ultra hard!

