Raheem DeVaughn & Dr. Cornel West Arrested During Occupy DC Protest

Raheem DeVaughn and Dr. Cornel West joined protesters in Washington, DC this weekend to support the Occupy DC movement, and they both ended up getting arrested. The charge is trespassing, and both were arrested on the steps on the U.S. Supreme Court.

A photo of Raheem as he was being arrested in posted to his Facebook page.

Raheem’s team is trying to inject some positivity into his arrest, by encouraging his fans to donate to a cause.

According to Dr. Cornel West’s Twitter page, he stayed in jail overnight, and will be speaking out about his arrest upon his release.

For more information about the arrest of Raheem DeVaughn and Cornel West, visit TheYBF.com.

