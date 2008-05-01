First Listen: Common’s “Invincible Summer”

Huddled together in New York’s Legacy Studios yesterday (April 30), Common gave a few choice journalists a sneak peek at his forthcoming album, Invincible Summer. Due in July, the album will be Com’s eighth — not bad for a Chicago MC that has been underrated for much of his 17-year long career. With at least 2 years between all of his other albums, this is also the quickest return of his career as well — his last album, Finding Forever, was released August 8, 2007.

“I just caught the spirit about two months ago,” said Common before playing the first of eight tracks. “I was supposed to be filming this movie [Justice League: Mortal] and it got postponed. I just got inspired.”

Com teamed exclusively with The Neptunes and Outkast producer Mr. DJ (“B.O.B.”) for the 10-track set. He says the title for Invincible Summer came from the wise words of a friend: “In the depths of winter, you have to find your invincible summer.”

While the album is not complete and is subject to change, Common did play the stripper anthem “Sex for Sugar,” an old-school tinged “What A World” and “Changes;” which he describes as an “Obama inauguration”-type song.

While he may not be slipping into Green Lantern’s power ring just yet for the Justice League flick, the MC-turned-actor isn’t done with Hollywood. He will be kicking ass alongside Angelina Jolie and James McAvoy in another comic book-inspired movie, Wanted [see trailer below]. “We’re a fraternity of assassins who take out bad guys,” he explains of the actioner slated to open June 27. “If it’s your time to go, we take you out.”

Sounds like Common may just have that right title for his album … and the summer.

