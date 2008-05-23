Common To Appear In Next Terminator Movie

Common seems to be a busy man lately. After continuing to hone his acting chops alongside Keanu Reeves and Morgan Freeman in Street Kings and Wanted, respectively, the Chi-town lyricist steps up his profile by appearing in Terminator Salvation: The Future Begins.

Directed by McG (Charlie’s Angels), the fourth and final installment of The Terminator saga also stars Christian Bale, as John Connor, and Sam Worthington as they finally do battle with SkyNet in a post-apocalyptic 2018.

Common plays Barnes, a close ally and friend of John Connor. As the group of soldiers lead the human resistance against an army of Terminators, the future is altered by the appearance of Marcus Wright (Worthington). The crew must embark on an odyssey that takes them deep into the Skynet labriynth where they uncover a terrible secret behind the possible annihilation of mankind.

The G.O.O.D. Music representative hasn’t left music for Hollywood, just yet. His latest album, Invincible Summer, is expected to be a change of the norm from Common, and will hit stores in July. Terminator Salvation: The Future Begins started principle filming this May and will be released early 2009.

Also On The Urban Daily: