WTF: Trey Songz Being Sued Over “Yuuup!!” Phrase

It’s really funny what people will try to claim ownership of. In a lawsuit filed in the Southern District Court of NY, “Storage Wars” competitor David Hester is suing singer Trey Songz over the phrase “Yuup!” that both men have taken to using.

We Thought Virginia Was For Lovers?

According to Allhiphop.com, Trigga Trey sent a cease and desist letter to Hester for using the phrase “Yuup” during the auction portion of the program. Hester countered with a lawsuit so that he could continue using the phrase (read the full documents here).

Does this lawsuit have merit or is it a waste of time? Who is in the right? Let us know in the comments!

(watch a collection of Hester’s “Yuuup” from Youtube)

RELATED POSTS:

Trey Songz: “I’m The Blackest R&B Singer There Is” [VIDEO]

Trey Songz “Boop” & “Sex Sounds” [NEW MUSIC]

Trey Songz Talks About A Night Of Pleasure [VIDEO]

Also On The Urban Daily: