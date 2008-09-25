Buckshot and 9th Wonder Speak On Adult Entertainment

Hip-hop needs to grow up. At least that’s what producer 9th Wonder is hoping. With their second collaborative project, The Formula, now in stores Buckshot and 9th Wonder feel they are contributing to a movement for a new designation in music: Adult Contemporary Hip-Hop.

“If you’re over the age of 25 there is a certain aesthetic of hip-hop that you love,” says 9th, who has crafted tracks for Destiny’s Child, Jay-Z and Mary J. Blige in addition to his work in hip-hop’s underground. “You might not know how to find it, but this particular hip-hop has soulful beats, kicks and snares and somebody rhyming that makes sense, relating to you as a person that has a mortgage and has to pay bills. Doesn’t mean you don’t know how to have fun. But there’s no reason for you to be doing a dance that a 15-year-old is doing in his H.S. You’re the leader.”

To help promote this idea 9th has founded a company called The True School, Inc. dedicated to creating “a much needed space for their age group in the media marketplace, by celebrating 15 years of music, culture, and film (1980-1995).” True School parties are fast becoming known for their nostalgic music selection and themed celebrations, complete with Chic-O Sticks, Alexander the Grapes and other throwback treats.

“You got people who want the music from our generation that can’t afford Satellite radio,” says 9th. “They want to hear that Hi-Five song they ain’t heard in years, Soul 4 Real, Surface … but no station on the FM dial wants to play them. They cater to either the super old or super young. I meet people that are 30 years old who saying they don’t listen to hip-hop no more, but when I play Salt N-Pepa’s “Push It” in a party they act a fool. Don’t be ashamed. Don’t front for me. If you love hip-hop stand up.”

Also On The Urban Daily: