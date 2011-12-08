2011 has been one roller coaster of a year for everyone. There have been moments we’ll cherish for the rest of our days and there are moments we’d like to forget. Though we were forced to weather the storms, we are still fortunate enough to wake up and fight another day. Many people don’t get that opportunity. So as we prepare to take on the new year, let’s honor and remember those who pass on in the past 12 months. While they will no longer be with us on this planet, their spirits and talent will always be ingrained in our memories. Join The Urban Daily as we remember the celebrities we lost in 2011.

RELATED POSTS:

Celebrities React To Patrice O’Neal Death On Twitter

Baseball Player Greg Halman Fatally Stabbed

Heavy D’s Last Tweets Before He Died