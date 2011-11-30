Jay-Z & Kanye West Perform, Beyonce Throws Up The Roc

One of the highlights of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was Jay-Z and Kanye West‘s performance, with Beyonce in the front row supporting her man. They performed “N****s in Paris” in between dates of their Watch the Throne Tour, and the audience was really into them. Beyonce was too, and she even threw up the Roc!

Check out the video from Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that aired last night on CBS.

