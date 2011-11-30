Celebrities React To Patrice O’Neal Death On Twitter

Comedy fans are still mourning Patrice O’Neal after learning about his death, and even celebrities have reacted to his passing on Twitter. Take a look at what some of the tweets that were sent, and see more right here.
@UncleRUSH Russell Simmons
RIP Patrice http://bit.ly/vAnFDL
@noreaga N.O.R.E.
Rest in peace Patrice o Neil
@JeanGreasy Jean Grae
Patrice O’Neal was super smart and super damn special. *sigh* Safe journeys. Sad. I’m real sad. Later, twitter.
@BunBTrillOG Bun B
Damn. Sad. Such a funny dude. RT @dasracist: RIP PATRICE O’NEAL
@dasracist Das Racist
RIP PATRICE O’NEAL
