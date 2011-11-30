Busta Rhymes Talks Leaders Of The New School Breakup [Video]

In a clip from MTV2′s upcoming documentary, “MTV2 Presents: Yo! MTV Raps Classic Cuts” Busta Rhymes tells the story of how his old crew Leaders of The New School broke up on camera in 1993.

In this clip below Q-Tip and Busta reminisce on the making of “Scenario.”

Yo! MTV Raps Classic Cuts will air on December 4th at midnight on MTV2.

