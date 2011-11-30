CLOSE
Johnny Gill Comeback? Video Clowns Gill’s Wack Dance Moves

Johnny Gill may soon get his big comeback… sort of.

A new viral video called “Do The Johnny Gill” endlessly loops a few seconds of a ill-conceived dance move during a Gill TV performance. If nothing else, it is perhaps the best dance ever invented for people who have the use of only one arm:

The big question here is: Who the hell is Gill waving to? Is Eddie Murphy in the audience, I mean, what?

The video was the brainchild of comedian Hugh Moore, who wrote and performed for MTV’s The Lyricist Lounge Show and most recently, Affion Crockett’s In The Flow.

