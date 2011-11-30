A Kardashian Sister Is Pregnant!

Kourtney has one, Kim and Khloe have none, but which Kardashian sister is pregnant this time? Make it baby number two for the oldest Kardashian sister Kourtney, because she’s nine weeks pregnant. She broke the good news to US Magazine, and you can get more details about Kourt’s pregnancy here.

RELATED POSTS:

Wendy Williams Wants To Punch All The Kardashians In The Head [AUDIO]

Khloe Explains Why Kim Kardashian’s Butt Is So Big [VIDEO]

Which Kardashian Sister Is The Baddest Of Them All?