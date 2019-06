Tyrese is in the hospital, and he confirmed the news via Twitter. He’s reportedly suffering from exhaustion.

Tyrese also tweeted that he was in the emergency room and asked his followers for their prayers. Get the rest of the story and see Tyrese’s tweets by visiting our sister site HelloBeautiful.

