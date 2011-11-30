Salli Richardson-Whitfield: “Affirm That You Love Black Art By Supporting ‘KINYARWANDA'”

As the opening of AFFRM’s second feature, KINYARWANDA, hits the big screen, actress Salli Richardson-Whitfield taped a message detailing why the African-American community should support the film. Richardson-Whitfield speaks how she was glad to have been invited to a screening of Alrick Brown’s directorial debut because she wouldn’t have heard about it otherwise. Salli Richardson-Whitfield goes on to express how moving the film is.

KINYARWANDA is a cinematic piece which interweaves six intimate stories to paint a portrait of tragedy and triumph during the Rwandan genocide. One plot line features a young Tutsi woman and a young Hutu man finding love with each other, despite the horror they’re surrounded by daily.

For more information on the project, head over to CNN.com for their interview with the director, Alrick Brown. Check out KINYARWANDA when it hits select theaters Friday, December 2nd.

