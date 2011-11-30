Who Keeps Amber Rose’s Hairline So Tight?

The G-List is TheUrbanDaily.com’s annual celebration of 40 influential men from various walks of life who define what it means to be a trendsetter with style in their field.

Name: Jeff Wittek

From: Staten Island, New York

Occupation: Barber

Affiliations: Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose, “Jersey Shore”

Cutting hair is a business. And if you are good at it, it can be a very lucrative one. 21-year-old Jeff Wittek never planned on becoming a barber. But the skill came so easily for the Staten Island native that he just had to capitalize off of it. With aspirations to be an entrepreneur, grooming has become the bread and butter of Jeff Wittek’s career, and it is the foot-in-the-door to bigger and better things. Frequently called upon to cater to the grooming needs of artists like Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose, and the “Jersey Shore” guys (Wittek was featured in an episode of “Jersey Shore” giving haircuts to Paulie, Vinnie, and the Situation), Wittek is growing the business of himself. And, on the road to success, there’s no better investment.

How did you become the go-to guy for so many people?

It’s just I guess, people feel comfortable with me, because I have more common sense than the average barber. I know how something should look. They have faith. Also, they like the service of me coming to them. I bring them sneakers, clothes, I always hook my clients up. It’s more like a personal relationship that I have with everybody. I keep it more personal, very exclusive. I like to think they trust me.

How long have you been doing this?

Actually, when I got started, I was basically about 14, and I never really planned on getting into cutting hair. It just actually came. I always did it. It was something I always knew how to do. Like, being a barber was always something I loved. It was always fun to me and it was a great way to network with all the people that I’ve met in my life. The whole cutting hair business is all word of mouth, so if what you do is good, and the way you network yourself is that you’re the best.

You’ve come into this so young, at only 21-years-old, what other career aspirations do you have?

Not to sound arrogant, but I do so much more than cut hair. It’s not my lifetime occupation choice. I always thought of myself as an entrepreneur and businessman. I never really had a mentor that was a barber. I heard a lot of people that call themselves a celeb barber and that’s kinda corny to me. I am doing a reality show with Amber Rose, [who is] like a sister to me. I’m working on my own product line, it’s called Freshies. Being a barber, I always had dreams of having my own product line. Freshies is actually a sneaker company that I just bought into. I’m partners with somebody on it. I was always into sneakers and clothing. I’m always thinking ‘how can I grow in the business. I kinda feel like I have done it all and seen it all before the age of 21. I feel like I think differently than everybody else in the business. Within the next five years, the sky’s the limit. I want to be a billionaire.

How important is your image to what you do?

My image is everything. When I was 16-years-old, I bought my first Rolex. When I was 17, I put a 10k bezel on it. These are the investments I was making with my money. My parents were saying, ‘what’s wrong with you?’ I thought about it as an investment in myself. The way I dress, the way I look is a reflection of how well I’m doing. Now I’m in South Beach, driving Bentleys. I just want to get the point across. I always invested in my image. I feel like every barber should be arrogant. But I don’t want to go overboard with it.

