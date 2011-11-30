Steve Harvey To Retire From Stand Up Comedy In 2012

All good things must come to an end. Steve Harvey stunned radio listeners with his future plans. Eurweb recently reported the comedian/radio show host announced he would be retiring from stand up comedy in the coming year. He also told his listeners on his show, The Steve Harvey Morning Show, his last performance would be at the 2012 Hoodie Awards.

Harvey disclosed the information after reading a letter on the air which questioned him about whether he would be continuing his syndicated radio show. Rumors have been circulating that he would be stepping down from his show.Steve’s response to leaving his radio show:

“This is my Jamaican background,”Harvey bantered. “I don’t quit no job. No, sir. That’s not me.”

The tickets prices for the Hoodie Awards probably increased by 500% since Harvey’s announcement. We wonder what else Steve Harvey will do, now that he doesn’t have to worry about doing stand up routines.

