Mobb Deep is back! The infamous duo flooded the block with their fresh EP, Black Cocaine. This track, “Water Boarding,” didn’t make the final cut, but it’s definitely a song you want to check out. How can you deny an Alchemist production with two of Queens’ finest spitting raw raps over it? Hopefully, the EP and “Water Boarding” will tide fans over until they drop a new album sometime in 2012.

Listen to the track below.

Mobb Deep – Water Boarding (Prod. Alchemist) by DontSleeppp_Dec

RELATED POSTS: