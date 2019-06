Kris “I didn’t know my marriage was fake” Humphries has filed for annulment instead of divorce. According to TMZ.com Kris did not know about the whole “marriage” hoax and claims he and Kim have “community and quasi-community assets.” Kris also would like for Kim to pay his legal fees.

Click here, for the full story!

Kim Kardashian Comes Out Of Hiding [PHOTOS]

Did Kim Kardashian Visit Kris Humphries Because E! Threatened To Drop Her Shows?