Former Raiders Player, Chester McGlockton, Dies Of Heart attack

Chester McGlockton, 42, has died of an apparent heart attack. The former Oakland Raiders defensive tackle weighed 335 pounds towards the end of his career though he had the lap band surgery in 2007. “Everyone in the Stanford football family is deeply saddened by the passing of Chester McGlockton,” said Stanford coach David Shawin in a statement.

Click here, for the full story.

UPDATE: Erick Sermon Recovering From Heart Attack

Heavy D Funeral Services Being Held On Nov 18 In Mt. Vernon, NY

Wale Gives An Update On Rick Ross After The Seizures [VIDEO]

Also On The Urban Daily: