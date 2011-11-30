First Episode of “T.I. & Tiny” Hits The Internet!

If you let the south tell it, T.I. is the king. But what happens to a king’s family when the king goes to prison for an extended period of time? How does T.I. readjust to freedom once he returns? That’s exactly what VH1 aims to show viewers on the new reality show, ‘T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.’ The series chronicles Tip’s release from prison and his adjustment back into common society. The hip-hop power couple let the cameras roll non-stop. Viewers will get a chance to see Tip as a man, instead of a superstar rapper. Judging from the first episode, he and Tiny have the same experiences as regular people when it comes to raising their children. They just have more money than most.

In the inaugural episode, T.I. makes his return home only to be thrown back in jail for his mode of transportation. We all saw the news reports. Now watch the entire first episode below to see their point of view on the matter. What are your thoughts on the show? Will you continue to watch for the rest of the season?

Props to Rap-Up.

