BlackPlanet Radio: Our Music, Your Spin

We’re excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the new BlackPlanet Radio music service. Part of living life to your own beat is the soundtrack we put to it. Rock with us at BP Radio to stay up with music and your favorite artists.

Reasons you’ll love BP Radio:

Create playlists for free from a music catalog with over 14 million songs

Listen to exclusive celebrity-created playlists

Enter in our playlist contests to receive dope giveaways

Express yourself through certain playlists to your friends on BlackPlanet Radio on Facebook and @BP_Radio on Twitter

Carry BP Radio with you with the iPhone and Android mobile apps

Get started with BP Radio now and make sure you check out The Urban Daily playlists we’ll be bringing to you daily in all of our online content!

