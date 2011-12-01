See Who’s Nominated For Grammys!

Congratulations to the Grammy nominees! It’s so exciting to see hip-hop and R&B is very well represented in major categories. Nicki Minaj was one of the presenters, and Common, Usher, Lady Gaga, Lupe Fiasco, Valerie Simpson, Rihanna, and more performed on the live announcement show.
Check out the list of the contenders for the highest honor in music, and tune in to see who won on February 12th.
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Adele “Rolling In The Deep”
Bon Iver “Holocene”
Bruno Mars “Grenade”
Mumford & Sons “The Cave”
Katy Perry “Firework”
SONG OF THE YEAR
Kanye West “All Of The Lights”
Mumford & Sons “The Cave”
Bruno Mars “Grenaded”
Bon Iver “Holocene”
Adele “Rolling In The Deep”
BEST NEW ARTIST
The Band Perry
Bon Iver
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj
Skrillex
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Adele 21
Foo Fighters Wasting Life
Lady Gaga Born This Way
Bruno Mars Doo-Wops & Hooligans
Rihanna Loud
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Adele “Someone Like You”
Lady Gaga “Yoü And I”
Bruno Mars “Grenade”
Katy Perry “Firework”
Pink “F***in’ Perfect”
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Tony Bennett & Amy Winehouse “Body And Soul”
The Black Keys “Dearest”
Coldplay “Paradise”
Foster The People “Pumped Up Kicks”
Maroon 5 & Christina Aguilera “Moves Like Jagger”
