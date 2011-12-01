See Who’s Nominated For Grammys!

Congratulations to the Grammy nominees! It’s so exciting to see hip-hop and R&B is very well represented in major categories. Nicki Minaj was one of the presenters, and Common, Usher, Lady Gaga, Lupe Fiasco, Valerie Simpson, Rihanna, and more performed on the live announcement show.

Check out the list of the contenders for the highest honor in music, and tune in to see who won on February 12th.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Adele “Rolling In The Deep”

Bon Iver “Holocene”

Bruno Mars “Grenade”

Mumford & Sons “The Cave”

Katy Perry “Firework”

SONG OF THE YEAR

Kanye West “All Of The Lights”

Mumford & Sons “The Cave”

Bruno Mars “Grenaded”

Bon Iver “Holocene”

Adele “Rolling In The Deep”

BEST NEW ARTIST

The Band Perry

Bon Iver

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Skrillex

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Adele 21

Foo Fighters Wasting Life

Lady Gaga Born This Way

Bruno Mars Doo-Wops & Hooligans

Rihanna Loud

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Adele “Someone Like You”

Lady Gaga “Yoü And I”

Bruno Mars “Grenade”

Katy Perry “Firework”

Pink “F***in’ Perfect”

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Tony Bennett & Amy Winehouse “Body And Soul”

The Black Keys “Dearest”

Coldplay “Paradise”

Foster The People “Pumped Up Kicks”

Maroon 5 & Christina Aguilera “Moves Like Jagger”

