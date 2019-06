Gwyneth Paltrow is a white woman, but she says she can relate to Black women’s hair because she gets the kitchen. According to Gwyneth, it’s her Jewish heritage that causes her hair to get kinky on the back of her neck.

Take a look at part three of this interview from HuffPost to hear Gwyneth talk about the tanning of America, Black hair and much more.

