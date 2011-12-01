Wiz Khalifa Adds Juicy J To Taylor Gang

Wiz Khalifa has just added a new member to Taylor Gang: Juicy J of Three 6 Mafia. The southern rapper is the latest addition to Wiz’s team, and the last was femcee Lola Monroe. Shouldn’t Wiz worry making the original Taylor Gang members hot before he adds another to the roster?

According to Vibe, Juicy J on Taylor Gang is a done deal. Find out more about Juicy J’s big move right here.

