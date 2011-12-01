Affion Crockett Spoofs Drake’s “Headlines”

Affion Crockett is back on his spoof game reworking Drake’s “Headlines” into a rant on Mr. Graham’s eyebrows called “Headvines.” Maybe he needs to take a peek at our Grooming Guide.
“oh comb through it, please comb through it..Afro Sheen is in with a pick next to it…”
