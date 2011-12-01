TheUrbanDaily Celebrates The G-List In NYC

On Wednesday November 30th, TheUrbandaily.com celebrated our inaugural G-List, a celebration of the style and influence of Black men sponsored by Gillette. For the past several weeks we have been publishing interviews with taste makers from various industries, so it was only right that those men gathered with our friends and supporters to mix, mingle and get a haircut and from the good folks at Frank’s Chop Shop.

DJ D-Nice manned the wheels of steel at the Thompson Hotel’s “Above Allen” lounge, moving a crowd that included G-Listers Charlamagne Tha God, Vibe Magazine’s Datwon Thomas, TheGrio’s David Wilson, Comedian Tmor and Warner Brothers A&R Nigel Talley.

Take a look at photos from the night and stay tuned for video!

