Drake Leaving Young Money For Roc Nation?, Lil Wayne Sends Mystery Tweet

After Drake dumped his management team, it is now reported that he’s trying to leave Lil Wayne‘s Young Money to join Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation. If the rumors are true, it’s goin’ down, basement!

Drake was repped by Hip Hop Since 1978, the same team that manages Lil Wayne. Drizzy also detached himself from J Prince, the executive who helped him link up with YMCMB, and parted ways with his agent ICM to join the William Morris Agency.

Could The Proof Have Been In Drake’s Lyrics?

This rumor sounds crazy since Drake has done so well with Young Money. But the tweet below from Lil Wayne makes it seem like he might be talking to Drake if this rumor is true.

