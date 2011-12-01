Miguel Responds To Grammy Award Snub!

Rock & B crooner and friend to TheUrbanDaily– Miguel, is highly upset with the Grammy award nominations being that he did not receive a nomination for his album All I Want Is You or single “Sure Thing.” “I’m F*****g Pissed Yo. I don’t think I’m Gods gift to music but I know the Album or at LEAST ‘Sure Thing’ should have been Nominated” tweeted Miguel. Prior to that message he congratulated all the nominees.

