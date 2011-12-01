World AIDS Day: Alicia Keys & Bono Discuss The Battle Against AIDS

Alicia Keys and Bono are leaders in the fight against AIDS. The two have devoted hours and millions of dollars in proceeds to finding a cure. They sat down with “Good Morning America” to speak about the advances in the field and how close we are to a conquering the epidemic!
“No matter who you are, we can all agree that we want an AIDS-free generation,” said Keys. “We have the possibility to be the generation, to have a legacy that we can say we created an AIDS-free generation.”
