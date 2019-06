Amber Rose and Rocsi Diaz from BET’s “106 & Park” co-star in the film Gang of Roses 2: Next Generation, and in a lesbian love scene, they share a kiss. Take a look at this sneak peek of Amber getting some lady love from Rocsi. And find out more about Gang of Roses 2: Next Generation right here.

SOURCE: Bossip