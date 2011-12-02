Donovan McNabb Cut From The Minnesota Vikings

Sad news for Donovan McNabb: he’s out of a job now that he’s been cut from the Minnesota Vikings. The former starting quarterback has been playing the background after going 1-5 as the Vikings’ starter QB.

According to Donovan, the parting was mutual, and 13-year vet says he has what it takes to play for another team. However, he didn’t say he’s still able to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Watch Donovan’s interview with ESPN after being waived from the Minnesota Vikings in the video below.

