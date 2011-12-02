Nicki Minaj Unleashes “Roman In Moscow”

Nicki Minaj fans anticipating her new album Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded can enjoy a teaser from the project with the release of “Roman in Moscow,” the first song from her new album. The song will be available on iTunes, but you can hear it in the player below.

Check out Nicki Minaj’s tweet revealing the great news below, and find out more about Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded right here.

Nicki Minaj – “Roman In Moscow” by Thisis50Songs