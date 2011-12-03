Bishop Eddie Long Divorce Is Back On

After a scandalous year of their marriage, Bishop Eddie Long‘s wife Vanessa Long has filed for divorce from the pastor accused of having sex with young men.

UPDATE: After making the announcement about her intention to divorce Bishop Long, Vanessa has rescinded her petition. Something is very fishy…

UPDATE #2: The divorce is technically back on according to this video spotted at 1-800Gospel.com. Apparently, Vanessa Long has not formally withdrawn her petition for divorce. Will she change her mind again over the weekend?

Attorney: Bishop Eddie Long’s Wife Not Withdrawing Divorce Petition: MyFoxATLANTA.com

Get the latest about the Bishop Eddie Long scandal and divorce, or not, here.

