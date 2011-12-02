Record Producer Says He Pledged Fraternity While Undergoing Chemo

[ooyala code=”4zYzUzMzqnE-HpgVhiBTIQKrYNmL6jZ5″]

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African-Americans, was founded at Cornell University in Ithaca, founded on December 4, 1906 at Cornell University. The organization–which boasts men from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Hill Harper among its membership–is celebrating its 105th Anniversary this weekend.

In the following clip, Grammy Award-Winning producer Khari “Needlz” Cain, who has made hits for 50 Cent, Lupe Fiasco and more, tells TheUrbandaily.com about his experience pledging Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity at Florida State University in the fall of 1999.

“It was an ill period for me because before that I was diagnosed with Cancer, so I was going through chemotherapy and radiation while I was at cluster. But it’s something I’m glad to be a part of.”

