Designer Bobby Joseph: “I Don’t Let My Barber Shave My Face”

The G-List is TheUrbanDaily.com’s annual celebration of 40 influential men from various walks of life who define what it means to be a trendsetter with style in their field.

Name: Bobby Joseph

Occupation: Designer

Affiliation: The Joseph Group

Bobby Joseph doesn’t work to live. He lives to work. It’s a concept that some of America’s work force never get to experience. Luckily, for the veteran clothing designer, he’s made a successful career out of doing something that just came naturally. For Joseph, who started out making t-shirts in college, designing was always a part of who he was. And even though he’s already proven himself successful, he still works “sun up to sun up,” just because that’s the only way to stand out.

How did you get your start in the fashion business?

I’ve always been a designer of sorts. I went to school for graphic design and I paid my way through school making t-shirts. Every event, I was the guy selling t-shirts. Greek letter events, whatever it was, I had the contract to the do the t-shirt and that evolved over time. It always gave me an aesthetic centered point of view. When I outgrew the t-shirt guy, I became the Design Director. When I outgrew that, I became Creative Director. When I outgrew that, I became the VP of All Creative. Then I made a job up.

As a designer, it must be essential to keep up your style and grooming?

My mother was asking me this over the holiday break. There’s no distinction between my professional and personal life. There’s no beginning and end point for either. They are completely intertwined. I’m always attempting to be on brand. Like, right now, I’m three days overdue for a haircut. The two go hand in hand. If you see me at the gym, at church, in a meeting, on an airplane, I keep it very Bobby Joseph brand.

Define the Bobby Joseph brand, in reference to style.

One, is to look and feel clean. Two, if there was a quote, you know I’m a clothing designer, so I feel like, and maybe it’s undue pressure, I always should have something of note that I’m wearing. Shoes. Belt. Glasses. Watch. Something should always be of note.

Are there any celebs whose style you admire?

No. There’s always somebody behind the scenes. There is always a me behind the scenes. I’d be more so admiring June Ambrose, or her assistant or someone who is really in the trenches. There are always people like Kanye [West], Jennifer Lopez, or a Jennifer Aniston, who have a keen eye and good taste. But then, Oprah on camera is stunning, and off camera is like, ‘whoa.’ Yeah, like you want to believe that these people have a certain level of taste or style. Oprah off camera—she don’t even look related to herself, in terms of style. I’ve been around Kanye, Jay-Z, they have style. They just don’t have time to be at stores. If they are given a whole bunch of options, they are gonna pick the right stuff. It’s still somebody else’s legwork.

What about grooming? Who handles yours?

I don’t let my barber shave my face anymore. I stopped that about seven years ago. And I consider it, for how basic my hair cut is, I consider it rude to ask for a mirror at the end of a cut. The three barbers that I use or the one main one, I’ve known him for 10 years. If he don’t know me by now, then…

What kind of music do you listen to?

I could listen to House probably 60 percent of the time. I like Electronica, World Music, Jazz. You know, I like the weirdo music. It’s not mainstream. People come over my house and say it sounds like the W [hotel].

What are your favorite restaurants in New York?

Moon Cake. I like Republic. I like Houston’s. I go to Mary’s Fish Camp in the West Village, great food! Chowder House.

