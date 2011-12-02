Charlamagne Tha God Goes In On Natalie Nunn!

Everybody who is into reality television knows who Natalie Nunn is. She’s a former star of Bad Girls Club who has parlayed her five seconds of fame into a career a la Kim Kardashian. She recently was in New York City talking to Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club. Outspoken radio DJ, Charlamagne Tha God went in on the reality star about her public persona and condemned her for squandering her degree from USC by going on a reality show for the money.

Natalie Nunn threw some subtle shots at the ladies of Love & Hip Hop, but refused to name names. Nunn said she was in the midst of writing a book about her life to which Charlamagne asked, “For what? To show how basic b**ches can go to USC, waste their degree, and get famous?” He continued to slander her life and career choices. Whose side are you on?

RELATED POSTS:

Bad Girls Club Star Makes Ratchet Music Video! [VIDEO]

Natalie Nunn Goes In!: Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose, Fabolous & Kissing Lil’ Kim [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Did Lil Kim Kiss Natalie Nunn On The Lips? [PHOTO]